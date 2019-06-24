J&J Pokes At Okla.'s $13B Plan To Fix Opioid Crisis

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson attorney took fresh aim Monday at Oklahoma's $13 billion plan to cure its opioid crisis, suggesting the plan significantly overstates the number of Oklahomans abusing opioids while drawing an admission from a state health official that the state hasn't yet determined how low that number needs to go for the plan to be a success. At the start of the fifth week of Oklahoma's trailblazing trial seeking to hold J&J and its subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals liable for the opioid crisis, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Senior Director of Prevention Services Jessica Hawkins returned...

