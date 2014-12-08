Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Petrobras Says Don't Give Cornell Sealed Docs For Arbitration

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Petrobras is asking a New York federal court to nix Cornell University's bid for confidential information the Brazilian oil giant filed in a securities class action settled last year for $3 billion, arguing that the school shouldn't be allowed to "piggyback" on the work of the class plaintiffs.

Cornell had asked the court, which oversaw the securities class action against Petrobras stemming from a massive bribery scheme, for access to certain information the company filed under seal in the suit. The school told the court that it needs the information as it pursues a related arbitration over Petrobras shares that were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Securities/Commodities

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 8, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies