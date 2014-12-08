Petrobras Says Don't Give Cornell Sealed Docs For Arbitration

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Petrobras is asking a New York federal court to nix Cornell University's bid for confidential information the Brazilian oil giant filed in a securities class action settled last year for $3 billion, arguing that the school shouldn't be allowed to "piggyback" on the work of the class plaintiffs. Cornell had asked the court, which oversaw the securities class action against Petrobras stemming from a massive bribery scheme, for access to certain information the company filed under seal in the suit. The school told the court that it needs the information as it pursues a related arbitration over Petrobras shares that were...

