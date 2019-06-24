Long-Awaited SBA Small Biz Size Determination Rule Issued

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration on Monday released a much-anticipated proposed rule to alter the way companies are assessed as small businesses eligible for federal contract set-asides and assistance, more than six months after a related bill was signed into law. Under the proposed rule, published in the Federal Register, companies will be allowed to use their average revenue from the last five fiscal years to determine whether they qualify as a small business for federal purposes, replacing the existing standard that uses average revenue from the past three years. Both service and nonservice industries will get the same treatment under...

