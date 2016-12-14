Platinum Was On The Up-And-Up, Jury Told As Defense Wraps

Law360, New York (June 24, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Counsel for former top executives of Platinum Partners on Monday rested their cases in the securities fraud trial over whether the hedge funders defrauded their investors as well as bondholders in an oil and gas company, with jurors hearing how auditors described Platinum as an aboveboard operation. Two months after the jury heard opening arguments in the trial of Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht, former co-chief investment officer David Levy and former Chief Financial Officer Joseph SanFilippo, attorneys for Levy concluded a short defense case, while counsel for SanFilippo declined to call any witnesses. Nordlicht rested his case nearly two weeks ago...

