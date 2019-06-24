Ex-Kings Exec Gets 7 Years For $13.4M Sponsorship Fraud

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The former chief revenue officer for the Sacramento Kings was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for wire fraud and identity theft stemming from a scheme in which he tricked the NBA team’s sponsors into paying him $13.4 million. Jeffrey R. David will start to serve his sentence Aug. 20, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. David pled guilty to the fraud scheme in December. “The brazen scheme involved forgeries, stolen corporate executive identities, money laundering, and even instructing a former colleague to destroy evidence,” U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said in...

