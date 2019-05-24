Justices Urged To Keep 4th Circ. Ruling Against DACA Repeal

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit’s decision that the government's planned repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was arbitrary and capricious should be left untouched, a group of nonprofits told the U.S. Supreme Court Monday, saying there are no “compelling” reasons to grant review. In an opposition brief, Casa de Maryland, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and other immigrant advocacy groups urged the high court to deny the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s bid to overturn a split Fourth Circuit ruling last month that its decision to terminate DACA, which has provided deportation relief for 800,000 young immigrants brought to the U.S....

