BCBS Mass. Can't Evade Mental Health Suit, Parents Say

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The parents leading a proposed class action accusing Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts of wrongly denying claims for certain inpatient mental health treatment have urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to toss their suit, arguing the dispute shouldn't be resolved at this stage.

In their opposition Monday, Steve C. and Kelly W., who are suing over their daughter's benefits denial and were identified only by last initial in the court documents, said there were disputes of material fact that made deciding their proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action through a motion to dismiss inappropriate. The court has to...

Case Title

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Date Filed

October 31, 2018

