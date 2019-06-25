Sinclair's New Networks Will Be GOP Mouthpiece, Dems Warn

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A trio of top Democratic senators pressed U.S. antitrust regulators to take a hard look at Sinclair Broadcast's plan to buy a collection of Disney's regional sports networks, citing the media giant's historical disregard for antitrust rules and penchant for plugging conservative views into its broadcasts. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is gunning to buy a portfolio of 21 regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co., which were on the market as part of Disney's efforts to gain antitrust approval for its $71.3 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. But Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Cory Booker,...

