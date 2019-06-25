Waiver Voids Man's Bike Race Crash Award, Pa. Court Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court said Tuesday that a waiver inked by a man who fell into an unmarked sinkhole during a charity bike ride through the streets of Philadelphia nullified a verdict jurors had awarded him over the crash. Whereas a trial judge ruled that a waiver Anthony Degliomini signed with the city was unenforceable as a matter of policy given that the ride was taking place on public streets, the state's Commonwealth Court concluded that the release was a private agreement that did not implicate any public policy matters. Degliomini had won a $3.2 million verdict at trial, which had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS