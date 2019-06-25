Sales Co. Can't Shake $5M Verdict Over Rep's Fatal Crash

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Monday upheld a jury’s $5 million verdict deeming Vector Marketing Corp. and Cutco Corp. liable for a fatal car crash caused by a sales representative, rejecting arguments the worker was an independent contractor. There was sufficient evidence for the jury to conclude the man was Vector’s and Cutco’s agent and not just an independent contractor at the time of the crash, the panel said, denying the companies a new trial. Jakobi McClellan, the driver, admitted he was using his cellphone to check the location of his next sales call while driving, according to the opinion. “The jury...

