ERISA Doesn't Apply To Foreign Workers, Judge Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn't apply to foreign nationals working outside of the United States, shutting down an insurer's attempt to keep 12 Kosovo citizens' disability benefit suits in federal court. U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe ruled Monday that ERISA is "inherently domestic" as legislators never intended for it to apply beyond national borders, granting Astrit Hetemi's bid to remand his suit alleging Philadelphia-based Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. improperly denied him disability benefits to Pennsylvania state court. Hetemi claims Reliance breached its contract by denying the insurance payments promised in his...

