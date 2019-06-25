High Court's Seaman Injury Decision A Boon For Shipowners

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that an injured merchant seaman can't seek punitive damages based on the common-law maritime claim of unseaworthiness is a big win for shipowners, attorneys said, as it removes the uncertainty of punitive damages that many plaintiffs used as a bargaining chip during settlement negotiations. By a 6-3 vote, the high court on Monday rejected Christopher Batterton's claim for punitive damages from the Dutra Group over an injury he suffered while working as a deckhand on one of its boats. According to Batterton's claim, the ship lacked an exhaust mechanism, causing a dangerous buildup of air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS