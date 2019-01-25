DOJ Urges High Court To Rule On Citizenship Census Query

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to decide once and for all if the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census was unconstitutional, hours after the Fourth Circuit allowed a lower court in a similar challenge to weigh newly unearthed evidence. A letter was filed shortly after the Fourth Circuit agreed to send a separate challenge to the census question back to U.S. District Judge George Hazel in Maryland. Judge Hazel had already indicated that he would rethink whether the question was added to discriminate against Latino voters in light of new evidence suggesting...

