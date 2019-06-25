Hawaii Gov. To Veto REIT Tax Break, Short-Term Rental Bills

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Hawaii’s governor has signaled he intends to veto bills that would regulate the short-term rental industry, including requiring platforms to collect taxes on bookings, disallow the dividends paid deduction for REITs and increase the cap for a film tax credit. In a Monday statement, Democratic Gov. David Ige said he intended to veto S.B. 1292, S.B. 301 and S.B. 33. S.B. 1292 would require short-term rental platforms that collect fees for booking services to register as “tax collection agents” to collect general excise tax and transient accommodations tax for bookings from operators and plan managers. S.B. 301 would disallow the dividends...

