Opioid Deaths Will Rise Without J&J Fix, Okla. Judge Told

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The head of Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services took the stand Tuesday as the state's final witness in its trailblazing trial seeking to hold Johnson & Johnson liable for the opioid crisis, testifying that without a J&J-funded abatement plan, "more Oklahomans will die." During the fifth week of the bench trial in Norman, Oklahoma, the state called to the stand Commissioner Terri White, who has headed up the state's efforts to combat opioid abuse. White told Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman she was the "primary architect" of the state's abatement plan, which looks to spend $13 billion...

