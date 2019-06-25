Reps. Seek To Block Unauthorized Iran Strikes In Defense Bill

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of congressmen proposed Tuesday to block any military strike on Iran without specific congressional approval as part of a pending $733 billion defense bill in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Democrats pushed to include a similar measure in equivalent Senate legislation. Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., joined by 17 other co-sponsors, jointly introduced a proposed amendment to the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, intended to clarify that the Authorization for the Use of Military Force underlying the ongoing war on terror cannot be used to justify any military action against Iran....

