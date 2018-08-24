Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Women's Team OK'd Different Pay Scheme, US Soccer Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation told a California federal court Monday that the women’s national team negotiated and agreed to the pay scheme being challenged as discriminatory in a lawsuit by goalie Hope Solo.

In an answer to Solo’s February amended complaint, U.S. Soccer said that the difference in pay between the women’s team and the men’s has nothing to do with their sex, but rather that the women’s team agreed to a safer, guaranteed paycheck as opposed to the men's team, which opted for a higher-risk salary based on appearances.

“The [U.S. Women’s National Team] chose to negotiate low-risk, guaranteed six-figure...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Date Filed

August 24, 2018

