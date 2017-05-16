Snapchat Investor Urges Against Class Cert. In IPO Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A dissenting Snapchat investor asked a California federal judge not to certify a shareholder class in a suit accusing the social media giant of conducting a fraudulent initial public offering, telling the court Monday that the proposed damages model would leave IPO investors with little relief. Stockholder Joseph Iuso asked for permission to intervene in order to stop the proposed class's certification bid, claiming that the damages model in his own proposed class action in California state court is superior to the one available in the current federal suit, which would put his and other potential class members' ability to claim...

