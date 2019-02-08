Lockheed Nuclear Cleanup Kickback Suit Is Sound, DOJ Says

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government on Monday urged a Washington federal judge to preserve its suit alleging Lockheed Martin paid bribes to snag a cleanup contract at the defunct Hanford plutonium production facility, saying the defense contractor's alleged actions are textbook violations of the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Act. Lockheed claims that the payments to executives at Mission Support Alliance LLC, a nuclear site cleanup contractor that it partially owned, are actually compensation paid by a company to its employees. Lockheed argued that the government's claim of more than $1 million in kickbacks ignores the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 decision in Skilling...

