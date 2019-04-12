Uber Rips Atty's Suit Over Botched Buenos Aires Debut

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Uber asked a California federal judge to toss an Argentine lawyer's suit alleging the ride-hailing giant used him to set up the subsidiary for its future Buenos Aires operations, then flouted local laws and left him as the de facto scapegoat for Uber's "disastrous" 2016 launch in the city. Uber Technologies Inc. on Monday filed a motion to dismiss Michael R. Rattagan's suit seeking to hold the company liable for breach of fiduciary duty, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and fraud stemming from the company's April 2016 debut in Buenos Aires. Local officials and taxicab unions claiming Uber's ride-hailing services...

