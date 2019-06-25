Grand America Hotel Exploits Cultural Visa Interns, Suit Says

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Upscale hotel chain Grand America Hotels & Resorts is once again under fire for running afoul of immigration laws, as a group of former cultural exchange interns filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging the company uses an educational visa program to get cheap laborers for menial work. Four Filipino students said in a proposed class action Tuesday that they paid thousands of dollars to be trained in hospitality and tourism through a J-1 visa educational internship with Grand America's Salt Lake City hotel, but were ultimately conscripted into low-level food service and janitorial work, forced to handle marathon shifts and paid...

