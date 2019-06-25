TechnipFMC Fined $296M Over Foreign Bribery Schemes

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- French oil and gas company TechnipFMC has agreed to pay $296 million in criminal fines to resolve charges that the company engaged in a pair of schemes to bribe officials in Iraq and Brazil. The U.S. Department of Justice said Technip conspired to bribe to bribe officials in Iraq and Brazil in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. (AP) The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Technip entered into a deferred prosecution agreement for two Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violation charges and that one of its former consultants pled guilty to his own FCPA charge related to $69 million in corrupt payments...

