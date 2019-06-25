US Bank Hits BofA With Buyback Suit Over $1.6B RMBS Trust

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bank said in a New York federal court lawsuit filed Tuesday that a $1.6 billion residential mortgage-backed securities trust it oversees is teeming with defective loans that Bank of America is liable for and should be forced to shoulder the responsibility of cleaning up. In a complaint, U.S. Bank NA claimed First Franklin Financial Corp. and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Lending Inc. — mortgage lending subsidiaries acquired by Bank of America Corp. a decade ago — put “thousands” of mortgage loans that didn’t meet advertised standards into a 2007 securitization trust. U.S. Bank, which is suing in its capacity as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS