REIT Investor's Atty Fees Denied In Merger Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an investor in Select Income Real Estate Investment Trust cannot collect $350,000 in attorney fees in a proposed class action over a planned merger with Government Properties REIT because their eligibility for an award is unclear, a New York federal judge said Tuesday. Lead plaintiff Jesse Chen said under the common benefit doctrine, in which a lawyer who recovers a fund for the benefit of a group of individuals in a class action is entitled to an award, his attorneys at Monteverde & Associates PC were deserving of the fees because supplemental disclosures secured from the trust offered a...

