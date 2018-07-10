CSX Can't DQ Atty Who Didn't Disclose Past Sanctions

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has refused to disqualify an attorney from representing a couple in a personal injury suit against CSX Transportation, finding that the lawyer's undisclosed record of sanctions does not amount to an ethical concern. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe B. Brown on Tuesday rejected CSX's bid to disqualify Robert L. Pottroff because the lawyer had failed to disclose he had been sanctioned in one case and disqualified from serving in another, determining that the attorney's actions in the prior cases did not arise to professional misconduct mandating disqualification, according to the order entered in the Middle District of Tennessee....

