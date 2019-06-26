Texas Telecom Co.'s Trade Secret Trial Win Upped To $26M

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge has awarded a telecommunications company royalties and lost profits that more than double a jury's $10 million award against a competitor that infringed on trademarks and used trade secrets without permission. XIP LLC, which makes generators for cellphone towers, won final judgment Tuesday of about $26 million against CommTech Sales LLC — $2 million in royalties, $10 million for what CommTech profited from XIP's trade secrets, exemplary damages of $8 million, $3.9 million in interest and $2.3 million against CommTech's former owner, Michael McGraw. In May, a Tarrant County District Court jury awarded Fort Worth, Texas-based XIP $8 million...

