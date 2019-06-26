'Judge Shopping' Leads To New Trial In Investment Job Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- An investment adviser who won a trial over a rescinded job offer will now receive a new trial on damages after a New Jersey appeals court found Wednesday that the first trial judge created an “appearance of impropriety” by working behind the scenes to be assigned to the case. The Appellate Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey erased a jury’s $237,000 verdict in favor of investment adviser Jed Goldfarb and ordered a new damages trial. It was not immediately clear when the first trial took place, but Goldfarb convinced that jury that he had quit his $400,000-a-year job in...

