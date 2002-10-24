Shipbuilder Brings $129M Award Fight To Mississippi

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Nearly two weeks after Huntington Ingalls Industries' bid to enforce a $128.9 million award issued in a dispute with the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense was tossed, the shipbuilder has re-filed the litigation in another district. Earlier this month, a D.C. federal court found that the dispute over a $315 million contract to refurbish two warships belonged in Mississippi, concluding that the “undisputed genesis” of the award was a suit that was filed in the Southern District of Mississippi. In that case, the court had compelled arbitration of the dispute. Huntington on Wednesday urged the Mississippi federal court to enforce the award...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS