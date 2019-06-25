EQT Overstated Benefits Of Rice Energy Buy, Investors Say

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts retirement fund said EQT Corp. executives overstated the benefits of the gas producer's $6.7 billion acquisition of Rice Energy, leading to increased costs and a steep stock drop, according to a proposed shareholder class action filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania federal court. In numerous calls with investors, press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, EQT executives promised that the Rice merger would create efficiencies by combining the two companies’ neighboring gas leases and allowing longer horizontal gas wells to be drilled in the Marcellus Shale across the now-combined leases. But the Cambridge Retirement System said the...

