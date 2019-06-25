Hotel REITs Hit With Investor Suit Over $2.7B Acquisition

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Hotel-focused real estate investment trusts Chesapeake Lodging Trust and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. got hit in Delaware federal court with a proposed class action that claims the REITs misled investors when striking a recent $2.7 billion merger deal by neglecting to provide financial projections. Common-share buyer Michael Kent alleges that Arlington, Virginia-based Chesapeake’s board of trustees entered the merger plan for Park, a Delaware corporation, to buy Chesapeake but omitted material information about the transaction in a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. “The disclosure of projected financial information...

