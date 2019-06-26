Gov’t Sets New Record With $121B For Small Biz In 2018

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Federal agencies hit a new record for contracting dollars awarded to small businesses in fiscal year 2018, nearly $121 billion, the U.S. Small Business Administration said Tuesday in its annual scorecard, giving the government an overall “A” rating for small business participation. The federal government in fiscal year 2018 once again exceeded its 23% small business contracting participation goal, awarding 25.05% of federal prime contracting dollars to small businesses, the SBA announced. As a result, the government achieved its highest-ever small business contracting participation by dollar figure, at $120.8 billion, up $15.1 billion from fiscal year 2017, which was itself a record-breaking...

