7th BlackBerry Patent Also Invalid, Twitter Says In IP Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Twitter has added a seventh BlackBerry patent to the list of those it’s pushing a California federal judge to find invalid so the social media giant can escape a suit accusing it of pilfering the smartphone company’s technology. The social media company mounted its defense against the patent infringement claims Tuesday, after BlackBerry filed an amended version of its suit earlier this month that accused Twitter of a seventh patent violation. The newly added patent — which, in Twitter’s words, is “directed to screening repetitive content when it becomes excessive” — is invalid, as are the other six others Twitter has...

