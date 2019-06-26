Builder Not Liable To Ex-Employee Over Bahamas Project

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Construction company Shoreline Foundation Inc. won reversal Wednesday of a jury verdict finding it breached a fiduciary duty to a former employee, as a Florida appeals court found his investment in a town home project the company was developing in the Bahamas was not a joint venture. The South Florida-based company and its former controller, Victor Brisk, had agreed at trial that the breach of fiduciary duty claim hinged on the existence of a joint venture between them. In its opinion, the Fourth District Court of Appeal concluded that the parties' written agreement on Brisk's involvement in Hidden Hills project was...

