Chancery Criticizes GE's Total Redaction Of Merger Suit Docs

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled Tuesday that documents from a re-opened case over General Electric Co.'s merger with Baker Hughes Inc. must become public and slammed GE for handing over "entirely blacked out" versions of the documents. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's ruling favored investors who are looking into the $7.4 billion merger that formed Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC — or BHGE for short — and challenged the confidential treatment of pleadings and exhibits from an appraisal action by two shareholders that owned 1.875 million Baker Hughes shares prior to the merger. While BHGE and GE had asked...

