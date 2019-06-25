First Reserve Unit Wants €41M Award Against Spain OK'd

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A Luxembourg company owned by private equity firm First Reserve has asked a Washington, D.C., federal court to enforce its more than €41.8 million ($47.5 million) arbitral award against Spain over regulatory changes that revoked renewable energy investment incentives. First Reserve’s 9REN Holding SARL is seeking recognition of a late May award concluding that Spain flouted its obligations under the Energy Charter Treaty by rolling back incentives that prompted the company to build a number of solar energy plants in the country. “The [International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes] award remains unpaid,” the company said in its Tuesday complaint. “By...

