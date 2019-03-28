2nd Circ. Urged Not To Revive Ex-NBA Player's Pension Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The NBA Players' Pension Plan has urged the Second Circuit not to revive a suit claiming it stiffed a former player on retirement benefits by failing to account for cost-of-living increases, arguing that the shot clock had run out on his claims. On Tuesday, the plan told the Second Circuit not to grant Zaid Abdul-Aziz’s bid to undo a lower court’s dismissal of his proposed class action, which claimed the pension failed to properly account for future cost-of-living increases in his 10-year plan. The plan argued that the court need not consider the merits of his case because he filed it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS