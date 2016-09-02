Parties OK DOJ Intervention, Iffy On Stay In Chicken Price Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A group of direct broiler chicken purchasers and the producers it accuses of fixing chicken prices agreed with the government’s request to intervene in their case Wednesday, but the purchasers asked an Illinois federal judge not to pause discovery. The 27 poultry purchasers associated with Affiliated Foods Inc. and the accused producers, including Tyson Foods Inc., told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin in separate filings that they do not oppose the government’s request to intervene in the consolidated antitrust action. But according to the Affiliated Foods plaintiffs, the DOJ is coming in too late and should not be granted a six-month...

