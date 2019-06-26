J&J Can't Blame Okla. For Opioid Crisis, Official Testifies

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The head of Oklahoma's drug treatment efforts took offense Wednesday to a Johnson & Johnson attorney's suggestion during a combative cross-examination that the state itself bears some responsibility for the opioid crisis, fighting back tears as she said J&J was "dropping bombs" with its drug marketing and then blaming its victims for not building bomb shelters. During the fifth week of the bench trial in Norman, Oklahoma, Commissioner Terri White of Oklahoma's Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services returned to the stand for the conclusion of her cross-examination by Stephen Brody of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, representing J&J and...

