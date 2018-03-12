Union Beats Suit Over Required Pension Payments

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has tossed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from former members of a printing and graphics local union who claimed they were forced to contribute to a faltering pension fund while other members of the union were not. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. on Wednesday agreed to dismiss claims in the proposed class action against both the Local No. 458M Graphic Communications International Union and the Board of Trustees of the Inter-Local Pension Fund. For one thing, the judge said the plaintiffs didn't properly allege their former union was a fiduciary when selectively allowing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS