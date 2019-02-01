Rosen Law Firm Wins Lead In Astec Securities Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm PA beat out Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP on Wednesday to score the role of lead counsel in a proposed shareholder class action accusing Astec Industries Inc. of concealing increasingly poor financial results related to its wood pellet manufacturing plants. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher H. Steger named investor Lynn Johnson lead plaintiff in the Tennessee federal court suit and commended his hiring of a "very experienced and capable firm" in Rosen. A bid by the City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System, represented by Robbins Geller, was simultaneously denied. A third competitor for lead plaintiff, Kelly Green,...

