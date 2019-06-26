Doc Behind $215M USC Settlement Charged With Sex Assault

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California staff gynecologist, whose alleged sexual abuse of female students prompted the university to reach a $215 million settlement with thousands of former patients, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 29 felonies, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. Dr. George Tyndall, 72, is accused of 18 counts of sexual penetration and 11 counts of sexual battery by fraud, according to the felony complaint filed in California state court. The charges stem from his alleged abuse of more than a dozen young women over the course of seven years, prosecutors said. The 16 students referred...

