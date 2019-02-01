Northrop Takes ERISA Deal Coverage Battle To 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 26, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman Corp. told the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday that it shouldn’t have to repay a portion of what excess insurer Axis Reinsurance Co. shelled out toward its settlement of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, saying a lower court improperly found that Northrop’s lower-level insurers prematurely exhausted their limits. In an opening appellate brief, the aerospace and defense giant said U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. got it wrong last year when he ruled that Axis can recover part of the $9.7 million it paid toward Northrop’s underlying ERISA class action settlement. The exact sum Northrop was ordered to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS