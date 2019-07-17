These Firms Steered The Largest First-Half Hotel M&A Deals

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:42 AM EDT) -- Slaughter and May, Kirkland and Clifford Chance were among various law firms that landed work on the largest hotel mergers and acquisitions deals of the first half, three of which were above the $1 billion mark. Slaughter and May represented U.K. hospitality company Whitbread PLC on its deal to return approximately $2.5 billion to shareholders, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Clifford Chance LLP guided the second-largest deal of the half, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division's roughly $2.1 billion purchase of B&B Hotels. Meanwhile, Brown Rudnick LLP, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Bishop & Sewell LLP and various other law firms...

