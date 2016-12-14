Feds Are Full Of Lies, Platinum Boss Tells Jury

Law360, New York (June 26, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Platinum Partners co-founder Mark Nordlicht on Wednesday sought to turn the tables on prosecutors in closing arguments, accusing the government of peddling more lies at trial than top executives at the defunct hedge fund are alleged to have told to investors. The jury weighing the fate of Nordlicht, former Platinum co-chief investment officer David Levy and former Chief Financial Officer Joseph SanFilippo heard the first part of Nordlicht's final pitch to escape fraud and conspiracy charges from his attorney Jose Baez, who argued that prosecutors have been eliciting misleading testimony and presented flawed and incomplete evidence from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS