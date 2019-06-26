SEC Sues ‘Biggest Winner’ In $43M Tribal Bonds Fraud

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday filed suit against a California man who it calls the “biggest winner” in a $43 million fraud scheme that victimized a Native American tribal corporation. Jason Sugarman was among nine individuals, including the father-son fraudster duo John and Jason Galanis, who stole $43 million from “unwitting” pension funds to buy into a $60 million bond offering for a corporation tied to the Wakpamni District of the Oglala Sioux Nation, the SEC told a New York federal judge. The offering itself was orchestrated by the Galanis duo, who along with Sugarman was given discretion...

