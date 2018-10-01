American Airlines Beats Ex-Workers' ADA Suit At 7th Circ.

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- A split Seventh Circuit has decided not to revive a former American Airlines worker's suit alleging that she was refused a reasonable accommodation for her multiple sclerosis, finding that she didn't show she could still perform her job remotely after the airline's 2013 merger with US Airways. In a 2-1 decision Wednesday, the majority of a three-judge panel affirmed the district court's award of summary judgment to American Airlines Inc. after ruling that Kimberly Bilinsky wasn't a "qualified individual" under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Bilinsky sued the airline in April 2016, alleging that she was denied a reasonable accommodation for...

