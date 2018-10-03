MLB Umpire Balks At Giving Up Union Docs In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An umpire suing Major League Baseball for race bias has objected to a New York magistrate judge’s decision ordering him to cough up communications between him and the MLB umpires union, saying doing so would undermine the confidentiality that the union and its members need. Angel Hernandez objected Wednesday to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein’s decision earlier this month that Hernandez had to hand the documents over to MLB, arguing the so-called “union relations privilege” is broader than Judge Gorenstein says. In an opinion published July 20, Judge Gorenstein ruled in MLB’s favor, saying that Hernandez had pointed to no Second...

