Texas Family Can't Escape Hurricane Relief Fraud Convictions

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges has upheld the criminal convictions for three members of a family who were found by a jury to have funneled federal hurricane relief funds for personal use, but agreed that there needs to be adjustments to the terms of their supervised release. Walter Diggles, his wife Rosie and their daughter Anita had argued there wasn't enough evidence to support their convictions handed down by a jury in August 2017. The panel of jurors found they had been running a scheme to divert federal block grant funds — intended to help victims of Hurricanes Rita, Katrina,...

