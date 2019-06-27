Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley Hit With Spoofing Class Action

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and two individual traders manipulated market prices for gold, silver, platinum and palladium using a tactic known as spoofing over a period of six years, two hedge funds allege in a proposed class action filed Thursday in New York federal court. Gamma Traders-I LLC and Vega Traders LLC brought their suit hot on the heels of Merrill Lynch's Tuesday agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the same alleged conduct. Merrill Lynch, a subsidiary of Bank of America, agreed to pay $36.5 million in fines, restitution...

