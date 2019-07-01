Haynes And Boone Snags 2 IP Partners From Brinks Gilson

Law360 (July 1, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP lured two partners from Brinks Gilson & Lione last week to boost its intellectual property practice in Chicago, where the pair will offer more than 60 combined years of experience litigating high-profile intellectual property cases. Laura Miller and Ralph Gabric said a number of factors drew them to their new firm. Key among them, Miller told Law360, is a collaborative, team-based culture at Haynes and Boone. "There's definitely a we, not me, mentality," Miller said. "Which is nice to see at a law firm." Miller and Gabric have worked together for more than two decades and hope...

